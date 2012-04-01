Special march honoring labor leader Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Saturday marked what would have been Cesar Chavez's 85th birthday and hundreds of San Diegans hit the streets to march in honor of the Mexican-American labor and civil rights leader.

The march started in Barrio Logan and ended downtown.

Those taking part chanted the same messages of hope and equality that Chavez himself preached, as he worked to improve the lives of farm workers.

"The legacy of Cesar Chavez is one which empowered workers to collectively bargain for a better life. And we want to remind people of that today and every day," Lorena Gonzalez of the San Diego Labor Council said.

Friday officially marked Cesar Chavez Day, but events honoring him will continue through the month of April.