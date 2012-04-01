Small quake recorded near Palomar Observatory - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small quake recorded near Palomar Observatory

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A magnitude-3.0 quake was recorded about 2 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory Sunday.

The temblor, too small to cause damage, struck at 1:26 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a magnitude 2.6 aftershock about 2:47 a.m. at the same location.

Mount Palomar is about 45 miles northeast of San Diego.

