Motorcyclist leads LA police on chase that ended in San Diego

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A motorcyclist dressed in black, with a female passenger without a helmet, led Los Angeles police and the California Highway Patrol on a 100-mile-plus chase that ended in San Diego County Sunday.

The chase began when Los Angeles police tried to pull over the motorcyclist for some reason near Bob Hope Airport, in the Sun Valley section of the San Fernando Valley. The LAPD officers chased the bike onto the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, west onto the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, and then south on the San Diego (405) Freeway from the northern edge of the Valley.

It passed the City News Service offices in West L.A. at 1:25 p.m., where an editor spotted the biker and his female passenger both dressed in all- black. They were in the carpool lane, traveling about 10 miles per hour faster than the other free-flow traffic.

The chase was taken over by CHP motorcycles and a CHP chopper at West Los Angeles. The chase continued past LAX, Long Beach, and all of Orange County, and transitioned onto southbound Interstate 5 at the El Toro Wye.

At 2:25 p.m., the chase was poised to enter San Diego County at San Onofre, according to KNX radio in Los Angeles.

The bike stopped about 2:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road on Camp Pendleton, according to the CHP.

KNX radio in Los Angeles reported that witnesses told them they saw two people were arrested.