SD Coast Guard assisting in yacht rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)- The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two injured sailors from a yacht that was hit by a monster wave while participating in an around-the-world race.

Petty Officer Caleb Critchfield says a rescue boat reached the battered yacht about 200 miles off the coast and transported the sailors to a Coast Guard cutter.

A spokeswoman for the Clipper 11-12 Round the World Yacht Race says the two were being treated aboard the cutter and will receive additional medical aid when the vessel reaches San Francisco Bay.

The injured are a 50-year-old woman who may have suffered broken ribs, and a 29-year-old man with a possible pelvic strain.

Race officials say the nearly 70-foot Geraldton Western Australia was hit by a large wave Saturday, knocking out its steering mounting.

Two others suffered minor injuries and will continue sailing to San Francisco Bay.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The US Coast Guard is working to help a crew of distressed boaters competing in a race around the world.

A San Diego-based Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to assist in the rescue about 400 miles off the coast of San Francisco.

