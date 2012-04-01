Man rescued after huge waves knock boat into jetty

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - The huge surf that's been pounding our local coast proved to be too much for a boater trying to sail out of Oceanside Harbor Sunday morning.

Oceanside police say the man was leaving for Orange County, when he realized the waves were too big.

He tried turning the boat around, but it was hit by a wave and knocked into the jetty.

Witnesses say the man then jumped off the boat and on to the rocks.

"You could tell he was fighting trying to get the boat back under control again but at one point the boat was literally all out surfing it must've been a 40-foot boat that was totally surfing on these waves that were so large," witness, Harry Levant said.

The man was treated for cuts and abrasions. Lifeguards were able to tow the boat back into the harbor.