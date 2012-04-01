Officer injured after falling from scaffolding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer called to investigate a possible shooting at an Old Town house Sunday that was under construction fell about 15 feet from scaffolding, police said.

The officer was checking the house at 870 Barr Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when he fell from the second story scaffolding, police said.

The officer complained of back pain and paramedics took him to a hospital, police said.

Officers had yet to determine if a shooting happened at the house, police said.