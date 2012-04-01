Good Guys host annual car show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Vintage cars and trucks rolled through the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend.

Thousands of people turned out for the Good Guy's 12th annual Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals.

The show included vintage cars, exhibits, a model car show, and more.

"You've got the best cars, it's just, it's a big swap meet of stuff that you can't find at good prices. I love it. I think they should have it more than just once a year, they should have it like twice a year," car enthusiast, Ed Maestas said.