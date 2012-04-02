Man shot and killed in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - Homicide detectives Monday investigated the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Valencia Park.

The man was found lying on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Thrush Street about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Lt. Ernie Herbert. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the man was walking on the north sidewalk of Thrush Street when he was shot, Herbert said, adding that a dark SUV was seen leaving the area following the gunfire.

The man's name was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293.

