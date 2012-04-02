Woman arrested for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - National City police have arrested a woman Monday accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death.

It happened in the 1000 block of Paradise Drive.

25-year-old Scott Humbert was taken to the hospital with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Authorities took 35-year-old Miranda Gallegos into custody just after midnight. She's been booked at Las Colinas Detention Center in Santee for murder.