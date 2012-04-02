Woman arrested for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - National City police have arrested a woman Monday accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death.

It happened in the 1000 block of Paradise Drive.

25-year-old Scott Humbert was taken to the hospital with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Authorities took 35-year-old Miranda Gallegos into custody just after midnight. She's been booked at Las Colinas Detention Center in Santee for murder.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.