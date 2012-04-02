School to reopen after dangerous infection - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School to reopen after dangerous infection

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Classes at Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley are set to resume Monday morning.

The school has been closed since Thursday, after administrators learned a student had a possible case of MRSA, a dangerous, drug resistant staph infection.

The campus was shut down as a precaution, so maintenance crews could clean and sanitize the facilities.

All weekend on-campus activities were canceled or rescheduled.

