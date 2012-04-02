None of 3 Mega Millions winners identified yet

BALTIMORE (AP) — The record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $656 million on Monday, though no one holding one of the three winning tickets has come forward yet to claim a share of the prize, officials said.
Three tickets — one each in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland — will split the jackpot, which officials said Monday was higher than previously estimated. It is now at $656 million, after sales from the 44 state lotteries were totaled, up from the previously reported $640 million. That means each winner would receive roughly $218 million apiece before taxes.
Winners in all three states have several months — in the case of Kansas, a year — to claim the prize. Both Maryland and Kansas allow winners to remain anonymous, though the winner in Illinois will be identified. The three tickets matched all six numbers: 2-4-23-38-46 and the Mega Ball, 23.
In Maryland, the New York Post reported Monday that a McDonald's employee claimed to hold the winning ticket and planned to contact lottery officials Monday. But lottery spokeswoman Carole Everett said no one had come forward with the ticket sold at a 7-Eleven store in Milford Mill outside Baltimore.
That woman, Mirlande Wilson, did not return a phone message from The Associated Press on Monday. Employees of the restaurant told the newspaper that the winning ticket had been purchased jointly by several people, though Wilson said she bought it on her own.
Employees at the restaurant would not comment to the AP. The franchise's owner, Birul Desai, said in a statement that the report was purely speculation. He cautioned anyone against jumping to conclusions until the winning ticket is presented and verified.
The winning ticket in Illinois was sold at a convenience store in the small town of Red Bud, south of St. Louis. Kansas officials had not yet revealed the store where that state's winning ticket was purchased.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.