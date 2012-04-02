Strong quake felt in Mexico City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Strong quake felt in Mexico City

Posted: Updated:

MEXICO (CBS 8) - A strong earthquake has been felt in Mexico City, causing buildings to rock back and forth for several seconds in the center of the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey says initial information indicates that the magnitude was around 6.0 and the epicenter was near the border of Guerrero and Oaxaca states, which is very close to the epicenter of a strong quake nearly two weeks ago.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.