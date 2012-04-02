Actor Alec Baldwin engaged to marry Hilaria Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin is giving marriage another shot. The actor popped the question over the weekend to his 28-year-old yoga instructor girlfriend, Hilaria Thomas. They began dating last year.

His publicist Matthew Hiltzik made the engagement announcement over Twitter.

Baldwin, who once starred in a film called "The Marrying Man," turns 54 on Tuesday and an engagement, says Hiltzik, is a "great way to celebrate!"

Baldwin was previously married to Kim Basinger. They have a daughter together named Ireland. He published a book in 2008 called "A Promise to Ourselves" about his personal experience dealing with divorce and his battle with Basinger over custody of their daughter.

