Actor Alec Baldwin engaged to marry Hilaria Thomas

ILE - In this June 12, 2011 file photo, Alec Baldwin, right, and Hilaria Thomas arrive at the 65th annual Tony Awards in New York. Baldwin proposed to Thomas over the weekend. They began dating last year. ILE - In this June 12, 2011 file photo, Alec Baldwin, right, and Hilaria Thomas arrive at the 65th annual Tony Awards in New York. Baldwin proposed to Thomas over the weekend. They began dating last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin is giving marriage another shot. The actor popped the question over the weekend to his 28-year-old yoga instructor girlfriend, Hilaria Thomas. They began dating last year.

His publicist Matthew Hiltzik made the engagement announcement over Twitter.

Baldwin, who once starred in a film called "The Marrying Man," turns 54 on Tuesday and an engagement, says Hiltzik, is a "great way to celebrate!"

Baldwin was previously married to Kim Basinger. They have a daughter together named Ireland. He published a book in 2008 called "A Promise to Ourselves" about his personal experience dealing with divorce and his battle with Basinger over custody of their daughter.

