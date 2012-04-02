Surf advisory in effect for San Diego beaches - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surf advisory in effect for San Diego beaches

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Surf's up along the coast, and the waves are pounding our local beaches.

The channel at Mission Bay is open, but only expert boaters should navigate the coastal waters. Lifeguards are warning inexperienced surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water.

In this News 8 video story, Angelique Lizarde reports from the OB Pier, where a surf advisory is in effect.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.