Surf advisory in effect for San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Surf's up along the coast, and the waves are pounding our local beaches.

The channel at Mission Bay is open, but only expert boaters should navigate the coastal waters. Lifeguards are warning inexperienced surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water.

In this News 8 video story, Angelique Lizarde reports from the OB Pier, where a surf advisory is in effect.

