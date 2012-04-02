Rescued bobcat released with tracking device - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescued bobcat released with tracking device

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A bobcat that was rescued and treated for mange will soon be released back into the wild with a radio tracking collar.

Duke weighed just 12 pounds and would have died without treatment.

In this News 8 video story, Adrienne Moore reports from Ramona with a look at his road to recovery.

