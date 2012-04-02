Twin foals Sunny & Angel celebrate 2nd birthday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Twin foals Sunny & Angel celebrate 2nd birthday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – It was a landmark birthday celebration at the Helen Woodward Animal Hospital over the weekend.

It has been a remarkable two years for foals Sunny and Angel. The twins and their mother were rushed to the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital with only a one in 15,000 chance they'd all survive.

But Saturday, March 31, they got to celebrate with a special birthday cake.

"They're excellent, they're healthy. They're a little smaller in size than a normal baby would be at two years old, but that is the only difference from any normal baby," said Christen Hanley the Equine Hospital Director at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

For anyone who's been missing the twins, the live stream will be back online for part of April.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:21:46 GMT

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

  • Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:43:03 GMT

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

  • San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:33:37 GMT

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.