Twin foals Sunny & Angel celebrate 2nd birthday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – It was a landmark birthday celebration at the Helen Woodward Animal Hospital over the weekend.

It has been a remarkable two years for foals Sunny and Angel. The twins and their mother were rushed to the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Equine Hospital with only a one in 15,000 chance they'd all survive.

But Saturday, March 31, they got to celebrate with a special birthday cake.

"They're excellent, they're healthy. They're a little smaller in size than a normal baby would be at two years old, but that is the only difference from any normal baby," said Christen Hanley the Equine Hospital Director at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

For anyone who's been missing the twins, the live stream will be back online for part of April.