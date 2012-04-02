SDG&E unveils new emergency equipment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric rolled out two mobile command centers and three satellite communications systems Monday to be used for emergencies like earthquakes or widespread power outages.

The new equipment has up-to-date technology to help maintain communications in emergency situations, when traditional methods are unavailable, to help company officials manage a crisis, according to the utility. The equipment can also be used to assist repair crews after storms in mountain areas with spotty communications.

"Being prepared for a disaster is critical to the safety of our communities," said David Geier, SDG&E's vice president of electric operations. "Through collaboration with county, fire and local officials, we can implement programs that promote emergency preparedness and encourage safety for all residents of the region."

The command centers are outfitted with high-speed Internet access, a high-definition video camera, a mobile radio system and an on-board propane generator.

The gear will be made available to the city of San Diego, county of San Diego and other agencies should the need arise, according to SDG&E.