Investigators: Kearny Mesa church fire caused by electrical malfunction

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An electrical malfunction sparked a two-alarm fire that caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage to the off-site administrative offices of a Linda Vista church early Tuesday.

The non-injury blaze in the 3800 block of Ruffin Road in Kearny Mesa erupted about 3:45 a.m. It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to get the flames under control, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque.

Investigators traced the origin of the blaze to a copy machine in the offices, which are used by the Flood Church. It was unclear if the wiring problem was in the device itself or in an attached power cord, Luque said.

The monetary losses were set at $900,000 to the building and and $100,000 to contents.

The congregation, which meets for worship at Kearny High School on Wellington Way, will hold its Easter Sunday services as usual this weekend, according to church spokesman Jeremiah Kim.

"Although we are saddened by this event, we plan to continue to move forward with our ministry efforts," Kim said.

The spokesman praised fire crews for preventing the intense blaze from leveling the entire structure.

"We greatly appreciate the quick response of the 60 members of San Diego Fire Department and their ability to limit the damage caused," Kim said. "Their actions saved the ... structure."