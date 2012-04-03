Car plows into power pole in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car plows into power pole in National City

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - There is a big mess in National City where a car plowed into a power pole.

It happened at 18th and Newell. The crash knocked out power to the surrounding areas.

When police and firefighters arrived, no one was in the car.

Power lines are hanging across the 805 Freeway and could be hit by a passing truck.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.