BkyB confirms James Murdoch steps down as chairman

LONDON (AP) — British Sky Broadcasting PLC says James Murdoch has stepped down as chairman, but will remain a member of the broadcaster's board.

Murdoch is under pressure over his role in Britain's tabloid phone hacking scandal and said in a letter to the board Tuesday that he was resigning to that "the interests of BSkyB should not be undermined by matters outside the scope of this company."

BSkyB says Murdoch will be replaced as chairman by Nicholas Ferguson, the previous deputy chairman.

Murdoch, one of his father Rupert's chief lieutenants, has been facing severe criticism as a result of the phone hacking scandal that brought down the Murdoch-owned News of the World tabloid in Britain.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.