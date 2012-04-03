Invisible Children set to release Kony 2012 sequel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based Invisible Children is set to release a sequel to its viral documentary, "Kony 2012" Thursday.

The nonprofit released its 30-minute "Kony 2012" on March 5 to bring attention to Joseph Kony and how he presses Ugandan youth into service in his Lord's Resistance Army. The video was an instant hit, scoring 86 million hits on YouTube.

"Kony 2012: Part II" will be released Thursday, according to Invisible Children Chief Executive Officer Ben Keesey and Director of Idea Development Jedidiah Jenkins.

In another YouTube-posted video, the pair said the sequel provides an update on the Lord's Resistance Army and the steps that are being taken to support the arrest of its leadership.

Following the release of "Kony 2012," Invisible Children founder Jason Russell suffered a public meltdown on a San Diego street corner. His family said the 33-year-old Russell was extremely exhausted, stressed and dehydrated when he suffered reactive psychosis just 10 days after the release of "Kony 2012."

Invisible Children has sought to bring attention to the plight of Ugandan children for about eight years but skyrocketed to worldwide fame following the release of the controversial film.