Firefighter boot drive Tuesday for the Burn Institute

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local firefighters are hosting their annual boot drive fundraiser Tuesday morning.

Firefighters will be at intersections throughout the county during the morning commute collecting donations for the Burn Institute.

The Burn Institute offers fire and burn prevention and education programs, including "Camp Beyond the Scars" for kids.

If you don't happen to have any cash or loose change, there's a new way to donate this year. Simply text "burn" to "20222" to give $5.