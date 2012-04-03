Firefighter boot drive Tuesday for the Burn Institute - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighter boot drive Tuesday for the Burn Institute

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local firefighters are hosting their annual boot drive fundraiser Tuesday morning.

Firefighters will be at intersections throughout the county during the morning commute collecting donations for the Burn Institute.

The Burn Institute offers fire and burn prevention and education programs, including "Camp Beyond the Scars" for kids.

If you don't happen to have any cash or loose change, there's a new way to donate this year. Simply text "burn" to "20222" to give $5.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.