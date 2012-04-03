SUV crashes into parked school bus in Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SUV crashes into parked school bus in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An SUV crashed into a parked school bus in Mission Valley Tuesday.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. at Hotel Circle and Taylor Street.

The tan SUV smashed into the back of the parked bus, which was waiting for passengers for a tour. No one was inside.

Police say the glare from the sun impaired the driver's vision.

No injuries were reported.

