Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ben and Jerry's is thanking its customers by giving away free ice cream!

On Tuesday only, they'll be scooping up the chunkiest, funkiest ice cream for free.

News 8's Larry Himmel files this video report with Michelle Alcantar from Ben and Jerry's, and council member Todd Gloria.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.