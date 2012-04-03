Dog killed, guns stolen during home burglary in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dog killed, guns stolen during home burglary in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday investigated a home burglary in unincorporated Escondido in which a dog was killed and guns were stolen.

The burglary in the 1900 block of Summit Ridge Drive occurred during the day Monday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Matt Blumenthal.

An unknown number of burglars stole two safes, electronic items and guns, he said in a statement. They also killed the home owner's dog, he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary was urged to call the Sheriff's Department at (760) 510-5200.

