Marine stationed at MCAS Miramar fatally shot in Texas

MIRAMAR (CNS) - A young Marine stationed at MCAS Miramar was shot and killed at a residence in Texas over the weekend, base officials announced Tuesday.

Cpl. Aaron J. Talley, 24, of Clarissa, N.M., was fatally wounded in San Antonio on Sunday, according to MCAS Miramar's public affairs office.

Talley worked as a corrections specialist at the Naval Consolidated Brig at MCAS Miramar. He entered the Marine Corps on Feb. 5, 2007 and received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

According to San Antonio news reports, Army veteran Philip Pavelko, 25, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Talley's death.

Pavelko allegedly told investigators he and Talley were friends and joking around in his apartment when Pavelko decided to aim and fire at a shotgun in Talley's direction. Pavelko said he didn't know the weapon was loaded, according to news reports.