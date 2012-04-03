Another suspect arrested in connection to Lemon Grove fatal shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A third suspect was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young man at an East County home three weeks ago.

Homicide detectives and members of the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Dasaun Romann Roberts, 20, without incident Monday in connection with the slaying of 23-year-old Avel Edgar, sheriff's Lt. Larry Nesbit said.

About 9:45 p.m. March 14, deputies responding to a report of gunfire in the 8200 block of Mount Vernon Street in Lemon Grove found Edgar mortally wounded at a home in the neighborhood. The victim died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Two other young men, Alfredo Hayes, 19, and 18-year-old Eugene Lucious Veal, were arrested last week in the case. All three suspects were booked on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have declined to disclose a suspected motive for the killing.