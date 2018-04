SAN DIEGO (AP) - Organizers say San Diego State and Syracuse will play in the inaugural Battle on the Midway basketball game on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum on Nov. 9.

The Midway has been berthed on San Diego Bay since 2004.

The Battle on the Midway will be produced by Syndicus Entertainment, in partnership with the San Diego Sports Commission, and be part of a Veterans Day weekend celebration. On Nov. 11, Barry Zito of the San Francisco Giants will host a gala and concert on the ship for his foundation, Strikeouts for Troops.

