Parrish, Chargers agree to 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent wide receiver and kick returner Roscoe Parrish.

Parrish, who joined the Chargers on Tuesday, spent his first seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, averaging 12 yards on 135 returns, with three touchdowns. Parrish's average since 2005 ranks second in the NFL behind Chicago's Devin Hester (12.9)

Parrish had 134 catches for 1,502 yards and seven touchdowns in his Bills career. He also had 29 kickoff returns for 685 yards, a 23.6-yard average.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.