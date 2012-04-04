Olbermann casts light, lawyer on Current TV split

LOS ANGELES (AP) —
Keith Olbermann said he "screwed up" by taking a job with Current TV,
but he plans to make the channel pay for firing him.
In
Olbermann's first TV interview since he was dismissed last week by
Current, he was asked by David Letterman to assess his chances of
getting any money due him. After reportedly signing a five-year, $50
million contract with Current, he was there less than a year.
Olbermann
referred back to Conan O'Brien's legal battle with NBC over "The
Tonight Show," which ended with a reported $45 million exit settlement
for O'Brien. "She's my lawyer," Olbermann said, smiling.
Entertainment attorney Patricia Glaser represented O'Brien during his severance fight.
During
his appearance Tuesday on CBS' "Late Show," Olbermann compared himself
to an expensive chandelier that ended up without a good home because of
problems at Current — and his failure to see them.
"I screwed up
really big on this. Let's just start there," Olbermann said. But he
wasn't the only one, he indicated, offering a home-building analogy.
"It's
my fault that it didn't succeed in the sense that I didn't think the
whole thing through. I didn't say, 'You know, if you buy a $10 million
chandelier, you should have a house to put it in. Just walking around
with a $10 million chandelier isn't going to do anybody a lot of good,
and it's not going to do any good to the chandelier."
Letterman sought clarification.
"You're the chandelier?" he asked. Yes, his guest replied.
The
studio for his show, "Countdown," was inadequate, Olbermann claimed,
and he lost access to a car service because of an unpaid bill. He denied
that he had skipped taking part in key political coverage earlier this
year because he was upset over production problems.
Instead, he
said, he was "fighting something in my throat" and had been told by his
physician to remain silent for five days to resolve the problem.
Olbermann stopped short of directing criticism at former Vice President Al Gore, Current TV's co-founder.
"He
meant well. It didn't go well," Olbermann said. "He just wasn't that
involved in it and it was kind of difficult to get to him on these
things."
But he took a slap at Current co-founder and CEO Joel Hyatt, saying that "television was something of a challenge for him."
While
he quickly realized he'd made a mistake joining Current, Olbermann
said, he stayed out of loyalty to viewers and his staff.
Last
Friday, Current TV announced it was immediately replacing Olbermann's
show with a new program hosted by former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer. In
a statement, Gore and Hyatt said their relationship with Olbermann no
longer reflected respect and other values.
Olbermann fired back online, saying the claims would be proven untrue in legal action he intended to pursue.
The
at-times volatile host came to Current last June after a stormy
eight-year stint at MSNBC, his second at that network, and an abrupt
departure in January 2011.
