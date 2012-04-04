Broken water main floods stretch of major Mission Valley road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Broken water main floods stretch of major Mission Valley road

Posted: Updated:
This viewer photo was submitted by Raider Mike. This viewer photo was submitted by Raider Mike.
This viewer photo was submitted by Raider Mike. This viewer photo was submitted by Raider Mike.

UPDATE: Hotel Circle South is closed from Bachman Place to the off-ramp from Interstate 8. Police say the closure could last 12 to 24 hours.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A utility work crew accidentally ruptured a water main while digging alongside Interstate 8 in Mission Valley Wednesday, causing a muddy flood that inundated a frontage road and part of a hotel and backed up traffic through the busy area for several hours.

The 8-inch-diameter pipeline off the 600 block of Hotel Circle South was ruptured about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Water Department.

The gushing water swamped Hotel Circle South near Bachman Place and eroded part of a slope along the freeway, SDWD spokesman Arian Collins said. One of the hotels that line the frontage road was partially flooded, and all businesses along a three- to four-block section of it were left without functional plumbing.

Traffic in the area, including on the interstate, was congested for several hours, while repair personnel worked to halt the overflow, a process completed just before 10 a.m., Collins said.

Crews restored water service to the affected addresses -- including a half-dozen hotels and several restaurants -- in stages, starting around noon. All of them were back on line by 2 p.m., according to Collins.

The stretch of street that had gotten soaked was expected remain closed for cleanup into the early evening, he said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.