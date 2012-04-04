Broken water main floods stretch of major Mission Valley road

UPDATE: Hotel Circle South is closed from Bachman Place to the off-ramp from Interstate 8. Police say the closure could last 12 to 24 hours.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A utility work crew accidentally ruptured a water main while digging alongside Interstate 8 in Mission Valley Wednesday, causing a muddy flood that inundated a frontage road and part of a hotel and backed up traffic through the busy area for several hours.

The 8-inch-diameter pipeline off the 600 block of Hotel Circle South was ruptured about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Water Department.

The gushing water swamped Hotel Circle South near Bachman Place and eroded part of a slope along the freeway, SDWD spokesman Arian Collins said. One of the hotels that line the frontage road was partially flooded, and all businesses along a three- to four-block section of it were left without functional plumbing.

Traffic in the area, including on the interstate, was congested for several hours, while repair personnel worked to halt the overflow, a process completed just before 10 a.m., Collins said.

Crews restored water service to the affected addresses -- including a half-dozen hotels and several restaurants -- in stages, starting around noon. All of them were back on line by 2 p.m., according to Collins.

The stretch of street that had gotten soaked was expected remain closed for cleanup into the early evening, he said.