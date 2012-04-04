Face transplant patient can feel daughter's kisses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Face transplant patient can feel daughter's kisses

BOSTON (AP) — The nation's first full face transplant recipient says he can feel his daughter's kisses now, a year after the procedure.

Dallas Wiens of Fort Worth, Texas, was at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Monday to follow up with his transplant team. He says he can use his face more than he expected.

His face was burned in 2008 when his head touched a high-voltage power line while he was standing in a cherry picker. He also was blinded.

Wiens says feeling his daughter's kisses has brought him to tears more than once. He also says he can go out with family and friends and not worry about what anyone thinks.

His doctor says every time the team sees him, Wiens can do and feel more things.

 

