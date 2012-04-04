The Dish with Anita: Coconut pound cake with coconut bourbon glaze

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Since Easter is this weekend, I will be making a coconut cake. My mother always made one to be served after dinner on Easter Sunday.

I remember how much time and effort went into making that delicious three-layer cake and how long it took to make the luscious frosting that enrobed the towering layers. After all, it was Easter Sunday and no ordinary buttercream frosting would do!

In the interest of saving time I decided to make a coconut pound cake. This too is one of my mother's recipes, but for some reason she did not make this one for Easter, just the three layer cake. So I have made a few changes to make this pound cake extra special. I hope you enjoy it!





Ingredients (Pound cake):

3 cups Swan's Down cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

3/4 cup coconut milk

2 teaspoon each - coconut flavoring, vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 cup Bakers sweetened flaked coconut





Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Sift flour with baking powder and salt. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat on medium speed 10 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add flour mixture alternately with coconut milk, creaming until smooth after each addition. Add flavorings.

Spread batter into prepared 10-inch bundt pan. Gently rap pan 2 to 3 times on countertop to settle and remove air bubbles. Bake until tester inserted into cake comes out clean, about 1 hour and 25 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on rack.

Drizzle cooled cake with glaze (recipe below). Sprinkle coconut over top and sides. Cover loosely and store at room temperature or in fridge.





Coconut Bourbon Glaze

2 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon*

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 1/2 tsp coconut flavoring

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon pina colada drink mix



Instructions:



Combine sugar, bourbon, zest, coconut flavoring, salt and enough pina colada mix to make a glaze. Drizzle onto cake.



Cooking Tip:



*If you do not wish to use bourbon, use additional pina colada mix, as it does not have alcohol in it.