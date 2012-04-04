Governor in San Diego to talk cops -- and cash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Governor Jerry Brown came to San Diego Wednesday to speak at the California State Sheriff's Association's annual conference about law enforcement funding and realignment.

In this News 8 video report, Richard Allyn has more on the governor's plan.

