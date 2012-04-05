2 teens killed, 3 injured in crash on SR 52

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three high school students were hospitalized Thursday following a rollover crash on State Route 52 that left two teens dead and one in custody, authorities said.

The double fatality on eastbound State Route 52 at Convoy Street was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP that all five teens were in a Volkswagen Passat that was racing with a Volvo S40 at speeds between 100 and 110 miles per hour when the crash happened. CHP Sgt. Kevin Mensior told reporters the teens were from an East County high school and were headed home from a beach party in La Jolla.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Santee residents Anthony Foreman, 18, and Jaylie James Campbell, 16. They were each rear-seat passengers in the Passat and both were ejected from the vehicle, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 16-year-old boy, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, while his other two passengers - a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy - sustained major, life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP. All three were taken by ambulances to Sharp Memorial Hospital. They live in Santee.

"The driver was evaluated but determined not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision," a CHP statement read.

The driver of the Volvo, an 18-year-old student who lives in Lakeside and also attended the party, was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail, the CHP reported. His name was not immediately released. He was suspected of being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, according to the CHP.

The Volvo did not crash and no one in the vehicle was injured.