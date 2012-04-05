Truck crashes into power pole in Poway, hundreds lose service

POWAY (CNS) - Crews were working to restore electricity to 144 San Diego Gas and Electric customers whose power was knocked out Thursday when the driver of a Toyota pickup crashed into a utility pole in Poway, officials said.

The white Toyota truck sheared off the pole in the 14900 block of Espola Road shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jenkins.

The pickup's driver was headed southbound when he reached for an object on the passenger side floor board. The truck left the roadway, slammed into pole on the west side of the roadway and flipped, Jenkins said in a statement.

The pole and loose power lines fell onto the roadway and a second motorist traveling behind the pickup crashed into the downed pole and that vehicle became entangled with the downed power lines, Jenkins said.

The pickup's driver was extracted by fire personnel and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a possible fractured collar bone, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the second motorist was not hurt but was trapped in his vehicle until SDG&E could arrive and shut off power to the downed lines.

A spokesman for the utility said 1,434 SDG&E customers in south Poway were initially without power because of the crash, but service was restored to the majority by about 6:50 a.m.

The customers remained without power, according to the utility, which reported on its website that power would likely remain out until 7 p.m.