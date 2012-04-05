Report: Saudis may not send women to Olympics - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Report: Saudis may not send women to Olympics

Posted: Updated:
This photo released by Lambda Legal shows Maverick Couch Tuesday, April 3, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Lambda Legal) This photo released by Lambda Legal shows Maverick Couch Tuesday, April 3, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Lambda Legal)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) -- Plans for Saudi Arabia to send women to the Olympics for the first time appear to be in jeopardy.

Saudi Arabian newspaper Al-Watan reported Thursday that Saudi Olympic Committee President Prince Nawaf does "not approve" of sending female athletes to the London Games. But he left room for Saudi women to possibly compete on their own outside the official delegation, a plan that may not satisfy demands by the International Olympic Committee.

A similar arrangement was made at the Youth Olympics in 2010 for Saudi equestrian competitor Dalma Rushdi Malhas. She won a bronze medal in show jumping.

"I do not approve of Saudi female participation in the Olympics at the moment," Nawaf was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Officials at the Saudi Olympic Committee could not be reached for comment.

The IOC has been in talks with the Saudis about sending women to London.

"We are still in discussion and working to ensure the participation of Saudi women at the games in London," the IOC told The Associated Press in an email on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is one of three countries that have never included women on their Olympic teams, along with Qatar and Brunei. The IOC has been hopeful that all three would send female representatives to London, marking the first time for every competing nation.

A formal proposal for the participation of Saudi women had been scheduled to be submitted to the IOC executive board at its meeting in Quebec City from May 23-25.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING, INSTEAD OF THIRD - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 
    Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9. 

  • 76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    76ers hold off LeBron, Cavs 132-130 for 13th straight win

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:42:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Ap...
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
    Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:41:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.