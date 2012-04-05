Prosecutor: Marine posted negative images of Obama

CAMP PENDLETON,
Calif. (AP) — A Marine facing dismissal from the military for his
Facebook comments went as far as posting superimposed images of
President Barack Obama's face on a donkey, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Prosecutor
Capt. John Torresala said the behavior by Marine Sgt. Gary Stein
repeatedly violated Pentagon policy limiting the free speech rights of
service members.
The comments came at a military administrative
hearing where Stein was called irresponsible and a prosecutor said he
should be dismissed from the military after ignoring warnings from his
superiors about his postings.
The government submitted screen
grabs of Stein's postings on one Facebook page he created called Armed
Forces Tea Party, which the prosecutor said included the image of the
"jackass," and another page used by Marines such as Stein who work as
military meteorologists.
Torresala said the anti-Obama comments
posted on the page used by meteorologists were prejudicial to good order
and discipline, and could have influenced junior Marines.
Stein's
security clearance was taken away and he has no future in the Marine
Corps because he can't do his job without that clearance, Torresala
said.
"The Marine Corps community views the command's lack of
action as some kind of knock on good order and discipline," Torresala
said. "Our own people are questioning why this Marine is not being held
accountable."
Defense attorney Marine Capt. James Baehr said
during the hearing that prosecutors were trying to dredge up any
damaging information they could against Stein.
"There is no basis in this case," Baehr said. "Sgt. Stein has broken no law."
The
military has had a policy since the Civil War limiting the free speech
of service members, including criticizing the commander in chief.
Pentagon
directives say military personnel in uniform cannot sponsor a political
club; participate in any TV or radio program or group discussion that
advocates for or against a political party, candidate or cause; or speak
at any event promoting a political movement.
Commissioned officers also may not use contemptuous words against senior officials.
Backed
by a team of lawyers and congressmen, Stein has said he is fighting for
his constitutional rights and should be allowed to stay in the
military. His lawyers and the American Civil Liberties Union contend his
views are protected by the First Amendment.
Stein has rallied
support since he was notified last month that the military was moving to
discharge him after determining he was in violation of the Pentagon
policy.
"The military may be different from the civilian world,
but it's not exempt from the First Amendment," said David Loy, legal
director for the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial counties. "Sgt. Stein didn't say anything for which the Marine Corps has any right to punish him."
The
administrative board can only make a recommendation on the case that
will be passed on to a general who will either accept or deny it. That
could take more than a month.
If the general disagrees with the
board, the case could go to the secretary of the Navy. Military
prosecutors have said they regularly handle such cases and service
members often are disciplined as a result.
The Marine Corps has
said it decided to take administrative action after Stein declared on
Facebook that he would not follow orders from Obama and later clarified
that statement saying he would not follow unlawful orders.
Stein
could face other-than-honorable discharge while seeing his rank reduced
to lance corporal and losing his benefits. The nine-year veteran was set
to finish his service in four months.
He said he was removed from his job at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego last month and given a desk job with no access to computers.
Loy
said Stein did not threaten order or discipline or take positions that
anyone would attribute to the Corps. Instead, the Corps is threatening
loyalty and morale in its ranks by persecuting a Marine for exercising
his free speech rights, Loy said.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., a
former Marine, wrote a letter to Stein's commanding officer stating the
sergeant should not face dismissal for an opinion shared by a majority
of Marines. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., also expressed support for
Stein.
Stein said his statement about Obama was part of an online
debate about NATO allowing U.S. troops to be tried for the Quran
burnings in Afghanistan.
In that context, he said, he was stating
that he would not follow orders from the president if it involved
detaining U.S. citizens, disarming them or doing anything else that he
believes would violate their constitutional rights.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.