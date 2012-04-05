Location of retirement funds important to consider - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Location of retirement funds important to consider

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For baby boomers where and how you invest your money for retirement is extremely important.

In this Boomers and Beyond video, Ray Lucia has the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.