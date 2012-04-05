CrimeFighters Manhunt: Brandy Anderson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brandy Anderson is wanted by parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

His criminal history includes felony child cruelty, rape of a minor and multiple drug offenses. Anderson's a documented gang member known to travel between San Diego and LA. He's also an aspiring rapper with a stage name of Snake P.

Anderson is described as standing 5'8", weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on him, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you happen to see Anderson, don't approach him, instead call police.