CrimeFighters Manhunt: Brandy Anderson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CrimeFighters Manhunt: Brandy Anderson

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brandy Anderson is wanted by parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

His criminal history includes felony child cruelty, rape of a minor and multiple drug offenses. Anderson's a documented gang member known to travel between San Diego and LA. He's also an aspiring rapper with a stage name of Snake P.

Anderson is described as standing 5'8", weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on him, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you happen to see Anderson, don't approach him, instead call police.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:21:46 GMT

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

  • Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:43:03 GMT

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

  • San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:33:37 GMT

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.