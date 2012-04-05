Maggie: Absolutely precious

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Colors: Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $75

Identification Number: 92597

Why I'd make a great companion: Whether we snuggle on the couch or enjoy a day at the park, I'm at home as long as I'm with you. I'm a lovable companion seeking a special home where I'll be a cherished member of the family. With bright eyes and a precious face, I have a beautiful personality to match.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

Before my adoption process can be completed, you will need to meet with a Humane Society Veterinarian to understand my medical history, answer any questions, and share how to best care for me in the future.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.