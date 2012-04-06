Sheriff's conduct curfew sweep after deadly racing crash

Three high school students were hospitalized Thursday following a rollover crash on State Route 52 that left two teens dead and one in custody, authorities said.

SANTEE (CNS/CBS 8) - Sixteen juveniles were caught violating curfew in a sweep in the East County, authorities announced Friday.

Deputies approached a total of 60 people during the sweep for curfew violators in Santee, Lakeside and unincorporated El Cajon Thursday night, according to Sgt. Craig Johnson of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Of the 60, 10 juveniles in Santee and six in Lakeside were arrested for curfew violation and later released to their parents, the sergeant said. Curfew hours in the county are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One of the juveniles was a 14-year-old middle school girl who was extremely intoxicated, one was in possession of marijuana and another was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, Johnson said.

The sweep came less than 24 hours after students from Santana High

School in Santee got into a tragic late-night racing crash on state Route 52, following a spring break beach party.

"Last night's tragic death of juveniles from a vehicle collision involved juveniles from the Santee and (the) East County community," Johnson said. "These senseless deaths emphasize and reinforce the need for these types of (curfew) operations."

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the East County teens were in two vehicles racing at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when one of the vehicles careened into the center divider and a bridge pillar at Convoy Street and flipped over. Two teens in the rolled vehicle died at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

A sixth teen in the second vehicle that was racing was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, being under the influence of marijuana and racing in a speed contest causing injury. The California Highway Patrol identified him as 18-year-old Michael S. Johnson of Lakeside.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from Santee with more on what authorities are doing to keep students safe and how friends and family are remembering those teens.