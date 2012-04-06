Driver who caused fatal crash sentenced to prison

VISTA (CNS) - A Carlsbad man who caused freeway crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child was sentenced Friday to four years and eight months in state prison.

John Francis Sudac, 30, was convicted last June of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and run with injury.

After the filing of a motion for a new trial, Sudac reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in January, pleading guilty to the same two felony charges.

Yine Gonzalez, who was six months pregnant, was partially ejected from the Ford Explorer in which she was riding on Jan. 4, 2009, when it was clipped by Sudac's car from behind on Interstate 5 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive and rolled several times.

The 24-year-old Gonzalez died at a hospital and her fetus could not be saved. Her husband, 5-year-old daughter and two relatives were treated for minor injuries stemming from the 1 a.m. crash.

The CHP said Sudac and a male passenger ran from the wrecked car, but Sudac turned himself in later that night.