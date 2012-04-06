Marines found with training explosives at mall

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two Marines are in trouble after authorities say they took military training simulator explosives to a Southern California shopping mall, prompting an evacuation and a bomb squad rollout.

Redondo Beach police evacuated three stores Thursday night at the South Bay Galleria.

Police say Marine Corps officials called police at around 8 p.m. to report that two active-duty Marines were driving a pickup truck and had explosives. Police say they found the Marines at the mall and they acknowledged having the explosives.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's officials found 10 artillery simulator training devices, which are similar to police "flash-bang" grenades.

The Marines are from the Twentynine Palms base about 180 miles away. They were taken into custody by Navy investigators.

It's unclear why they were carrying the explosives.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.