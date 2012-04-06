Convicted murder's lawyer to ask for new trial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A judge will consider granting a new trial Friday to a boxing trainer who was convicted of murdering another trainer in a vista gym two years ago.

Mark Anthony Diaz was found guilty of killing 52-year-old Hector Gil, and wounding two others, during a shooting at Pacific Coast Boxing on April 7th 2010.

His attorney is asking for a new trial because he claims sheriff's deputies seized his client's confidential papers during the first trial, which led to his decision to not testify.

If the motion is denied, Diaz could be sentenced to more than 75 years in prison.