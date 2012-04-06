Boat overturns near NY's Liberty Island; 3 rescued

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say three crew members have been rescued after a tugboat overturned near New York City's Liberty Island.

Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe says the people were taken for medical treatment after the accident, which occurred around 9:45 a.m. Friday. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The New York Police Department says the workers were trying to lift something with a crane when the vessel capsized in the Hudson River.

The boat's name is the Katherine G.

It was on its side, on the northeast side of Liberty Island. It also was visible from the Battery Park area in Lower Manhattan.

