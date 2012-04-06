Local pastor attends interfaith brunch at White House - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local pastor attends interfaith brunch at White House



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – It was a big honor for a Point Loma pastor and his wife, getting to meet President Obama at the White House.

Miles and Deb McPherson from the Rock Church have just returned to San Diego after attending an Easter breakfast hosted by the president.

News 8's Dan Cohen files this video report with Pastor Miles to share his White House experience.

