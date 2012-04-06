Service dogs trained to assist autistic children - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Service dogs trained to assist autistic children

Posted: Updated:

(CBS 8) - An autistic boy has a new lease on life, or should we say, new leash on life thanks to his service dog.

The organization 4 Paws for Ability has placed more than 600 service dogs across the country since 1998, helping children with autism and other disabilities.

Ten-year-old Luke Wilson has a Labrador named bones. Bones is specially trained to locate Luke when he runs away and hides.

"Bones is like an alarm clock. He licks me on the face," said Luke.

Luke's mom also says her son can focus better in school thanks to Bones.

"He's really changed our families in numerous ways. The house is so much calmer. There's not the constant fear and worry," she explained.

Service dogs trained for autistic children can cost upwards of $22,000. Families are asked to pay about half that amount.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Evacuated horses during Lilac Fire heading home

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:21:46 GMT

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

    It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.

     

  • Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Celebrating Tartan Day in San Diego

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:43:03 GMT

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

    National Tartan Day is a United States observance on April 6 each year. It commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, from which the American Declaration of Independence was modeled on.

     

  • San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair kicks off Saturday

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:33:37 GMT

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     

    The San Diego-Imperial Council Scout Fair gets underway this weekend. This annual community wide event will showcase first-class programs in a fun and exciting way.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.