Service dogs trained to assist autistic children

(CBS 8) - An autistic boy has a new lease on life, or should we say, new leash on life thanks to his service dog.

The organization 4 Paws for Ability has placed more than 600 service dogs across the country since 1998, helping children with autism and other disabilities.

Ten-year-old Luke Wilson has a Labrador named bones. Bones is specially trained to locate Luke when he runs away and hides.

"Bones is like an alarm clock. He licks me on the face," said Luke.

Luke's mom also says her son can focus better in school thanks to Bones.

"He's really changed our families in numerous ways. The house is so much calmer. There's not the constant fear and worry," she explained.

Service dogs trained for autistic children can cost upwards of $22,000. Families are asked to pay about half that amount.