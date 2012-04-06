Marines seek DOD guidance on social media use

CAMP PENDLETON,
Calif. (AP) — Marine Corps officials are seeking additional guidance
from the Pentagon regarding service members' use of social media amid
discharge proceedings against a Camp Pendleton sergeant who criticized
President Barack Obama on Facebook.
Joe Kasper, spokesman for Rep.
Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., said Friday that Hunter's office was notified
of the plans in a letter from a Marine Corps major general.
Hunter
had urged authorities to withdraw discharge proceedings against Sgt.
Gary Stein because he said the Pentagon's policy limiting service
members' free is ambiguous about the use of social media.
A Marine
Corps administrative board concluded after a daylong hearing Thursday
at Camp Pendleton that Stein violated the policy when he posted
anti-Obama comments and images on Facebook, including allegedly putting
the president's face on a "Jackass" movie poster.
The board
recommended that Stein be given an other-than-honorable discharge. That
would mean Stein would lose his benefits and would not be allowed on any
military base.
The board's recommendations go to a general who
will either accept or deny them. If the general disagrees with the
board, the case could go to the secretary of the Navy.
Stein's lawyers and Hunter and argued that the Pentagon policy is vague and military officials do not understand it.
Stein
has said his opinions are his own and he put a disclaimer on his
Facebook page saying so. His attorneys argued that service members have a
right to voice their opinions as long as they do not appear to be
presenting their views as being endorsed by the military.
"If
there is anything good to come out of this, it's the fact that the
Marines realize the guidelines need to be updated," Kasper said Friday.
"It's just too bad it took all of this to get there."
The Marine
Corps has said it decided to take administrative action after Stein
declared on Facebook that he would not follow orders from Obama. Stein
later clarified that statement saying he would not follow unlawful
orders.
The military has had a policy since the Civil War limiting
the free speech of service members, including criticism of the
commander in chief.
Pentagon directives say military personnel in
uniform cannot sponsor a political club; participate in any TV or radio
program or group discussion that advocates for or against a political
party, candidate or cause; or speak at any event promoting a political
movement.
Hunter told Marine Corps officials in his letter
supporting Stein that the policy "is both vague and contradicting in the
context of new 'social media.' In fact, nothing in the directive
actually mentions social media and what activity is or is not approved
for active duty service members."
He said the policy needs to be
updated to reflect "the changing dynamics of social communication" that
includes a forum for the interaction between friends, families and
acquaintances.
During Stein's hearing, the prosecutor, Capt. John Torresala, said Stein ignored warnings from his superiors about his postings.
The
government submitted screen grabs of Stein's postings on one Facebook
page he created called Armed Forces Tea Party, which the prosecutor said
included the image of Obama on the "Jackass" movie poster. Stein also
superimposed Obama's image on a poster for "The Incredibles" movie that
he changed to "The Horribles," the prosecutor said.
Torresala also
said anti-Obama comments by Stein that were posted on a Facebook page
used by Marine meteorologists were prejudicial to good order and
discipline, and could have influenced junior Marines.
Stein's
lawyers argued that the nine-year Marine, whose service was to end in
four months, was exercising his First Amendment rights.
"We're
truly surprised and disappointed but it was an honor to fight for a hero
like Sgt. Stein and every other Marine's right to speak freely,"
Stein's defense attorney, Marine Capt. James Baehr, said after the
hearing that ended close to midnight Thursday.
Stein told board members he loved the Marine Corps and wanted to re-enlist, Baehr said.
Stein
said his statement about Obama was part of an online debate about NATO
allowing U.S. troops to be tried for the Quran burnings in Afghanistan.
In
that context, he said, he was stating that he would not follow orders
from the president if it involved detaining U.S. citizens, disarming
them or doing anything else that he believes would violate their
constitutional rights.
Stein said he was removed from his job at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego last month and given a desk job with no access to computers.
