Marine finally reunited with her military service dog

(CBS 8) - After years of red tape, two wounded war heroes are reuniting in retirement.

Marine Corporal Megan Leavey and her military dog Rex will ride off into the sunset together.

News 8's Jeff Zevely attended the adoption ceremony at Camp Pendleton and files this video report.

